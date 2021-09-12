Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 348,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

