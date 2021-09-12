Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises about 2.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.87. 303,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.