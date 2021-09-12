Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,634 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 7.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

