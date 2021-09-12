Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 0.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 4,256,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,866. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

