Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $19.95 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,778 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Energy Transfer worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $616,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

