Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 153.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 159.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 339,225 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,303,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

