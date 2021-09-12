Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,703. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

