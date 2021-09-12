Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. 660,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,732. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

