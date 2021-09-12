Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,253,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ NFE traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 389,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

