Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Spire comprises 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Spire worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 291,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.