Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ONE Gas worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 313,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,076. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

