Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for 4.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NiSource worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

