Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 7.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of The Williams Companies worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

