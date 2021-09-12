Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.16. 348,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,977. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.