Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.