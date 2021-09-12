Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 14,576 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

MMP traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

