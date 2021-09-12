Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 23,039 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 3,915,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

