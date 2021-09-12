Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 5,212 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up about 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Southwest Gas worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $68.70. 396,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,812. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.