Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 7,474 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 909,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

