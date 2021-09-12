Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

