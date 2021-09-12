Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,722 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 362,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

