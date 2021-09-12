TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.87 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

