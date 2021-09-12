Tranchess (CHESS) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.95 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00007429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $60.40 million and $16.95 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.54 or 1.00082947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00070649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,004,566 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

