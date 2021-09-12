Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,280.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.34 million and $25,280.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00007267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

