Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

