Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
