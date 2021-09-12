Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $287.82 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $287.82 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00164063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044306 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

