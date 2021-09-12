Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Trinity Industries worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Trinity Industries by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.44 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.