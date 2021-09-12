trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $50,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.