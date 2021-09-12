TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.92 billion and approximately $4.46 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

