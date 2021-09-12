TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $64.24 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $64.24 million and $21.96 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00165201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044693 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

