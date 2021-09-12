Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $178.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,770. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

