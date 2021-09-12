Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1,879.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Trupanion worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

