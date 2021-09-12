Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,472 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Trustmark worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

