TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.