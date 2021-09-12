TurtleCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218,348.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $218,348.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,458,535,805 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

