Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL opened at $471.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,321 shares of company stock worth $18,470,562. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

