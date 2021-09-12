U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 101,202 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 763,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

