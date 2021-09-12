Ubiq Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.34 million and $28,339.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.03 or 0.07357707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.05 or 0.01404313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00396131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00125804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $249.06 or 0.00551616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.00483099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00340537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006689 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

