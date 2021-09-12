UBU Finance One Day Volume Reaches $27,462.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $216,884.27 and approximately $27,462.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00160265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044599 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,165,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,167,833 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

