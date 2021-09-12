UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFPI stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

