Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

UCTT opened at $46.17 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

