Ultra Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $214.05 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,069.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.62 or 0.01414409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00485912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00340397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.