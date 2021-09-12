Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $3.34 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00007381 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $501.43 million and $2.76 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

