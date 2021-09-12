UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of UniFirst worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF opened at $224.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.