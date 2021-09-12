United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.34 on Friday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

