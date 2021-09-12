United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United States Steel by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United States Steel by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.92 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

