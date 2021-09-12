United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

UTHR stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

