UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,010 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $452,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $403.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.67. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

