UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $607,926.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00129915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00181572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,229.90 or 1.00038689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.15 or 0.07294967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00948559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003004 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.