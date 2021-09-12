Urus (URUS) Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044688 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.